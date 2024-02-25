Texier (illness) won't play Sunday against the Rangers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Texier, who has been battling a bug, will get some additional time to recover ahead of Wednesday's rematch versus the Rangers. He has accounted for eight goals and 18 points in 54 appearances this campaign. Alexander Nylander, who will make his Columbus debut after being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on Thursday, will replace Texier in Sunday's lineup.