Watch Now:

Texier (undisclosed) missed practice Friday and is considered a game-time decision versus Buffalo, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Texier has eight goals and 18 points in 53 games, including a two-assist effort Wednesday in a 7-4 win over Anaheim. Should he be unable to play, the Blue Jackets could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

More News