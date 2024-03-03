Texier scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Texier tallied just 33 seconds into the game, setting the tone for a game in which the Blue Jackets' lead was rarely threatened. The goal was his first since Jan. 27 -- he had two assists over the nine games in between while missing two contests due to an illness in that span. The 24-year-old forward has nine goals, 19 points, 68 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-5 rating through 56 outings. He's one point shy of matching his career high from 2021-22, his most recent NHL campaign.