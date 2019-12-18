Peeke (hand) is suspected to have broken his hand and will likely be out long-term, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

It's a tough blow for the 21-year-old, who was playing in just his seventh career game Tuesday. The Blue Jackets' injuries are piling up -- Peeke himself was called up while Zach Werenski was out. Scott Harrington is the most likely candidate to enter the lineup for Peeke, but expect the Blue Jackets to recall another blueliner from AHL Cleveland in the near future.