Peeke (finger) is a "couple weeks away" from returning, coach Jim Montgomery told Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe on Wednesday.

Peeke had a goal, 10 points, 14 PIM, 88 hits and 78 blocks in 38 contests between Columbus and Boston during the regular season. His timetable rules him out for the remainder of the first round, but Peeke might be an option later in the playoffs if the Bruins advance. Boston holds a 3-2 series lead over Toronto heading into Game 6 on Thursday.