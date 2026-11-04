Peeke scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Toronto.

Sergei Bobrovsky made a left pad save on Clayton Keller and directed the rebound wide in the second period, and Peeke was in the perfect spot just inside the blue line to scoop up the puck and fire it into the net. Peeke isn't known for his offense -- his best offensive season came in 2021-22 when he delivered 15 points in 82 games. But he's always been a triple-digit hit and block threat when healthy. This season, Peeke already has six points (two goals, four assists), 20 blocks and 16 hits in 16 games. And three of those points (one goal, two assists) have come in his last five games. He's a sneaky value play in banger leagues right now.