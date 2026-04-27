Peeke logged a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 4.

Peeke's gritty style is made for the postseason, though this was his first point in four contests against the Sabres in the first round. He's added six hits, six blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating. The defenseman is in the postseason for the second time in his career -- he was held off the scoresheet in six appearances during the Bruins' 2024 playoff run. He had 14 points, 105 hits, 135 blocks and 82 shots on net over 77 regular-season outings this year.