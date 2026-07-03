Mammoth's Andrew Peeke: Heading west

Peeke signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mammoth on Friday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Peeke had five goals, nine assists, 82 shots on net, 105 hits, 135 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 77 regular-season games with the Bruins last year. The 28-year-old defenseman will be in the mix for a depth role in Utah, but he may occasionally serve as a healthy scratch. Peeke has some value in banger leagues but has never had more than 17 points in a season, so his scoring upside is limited.