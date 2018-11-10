Duclair scored the game-winner on the power play in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

The 23-year-old put home his seventh goal of the season -- and fourth with the man advantage -- from a tough angle after Artemi Panarin feathered a bank pass to him off the end boards. Duclair already has 10 points in 16 games to begin his tenure with the Jackets, and as long as he continues to see regular time on the power play, he should be able to maintain solid fantasy value despite his placement on the third line at even strength.