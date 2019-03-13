Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Back in point column
Panarin registered a power-play assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Boston.
Panarin finally got back into the point column after he was pointless in four games. The 27-year-old was able to run his point total up to 74 in 67 games, and is on pace to set a new career high that currently sits at 82. Perhaps most surprising was the fact that Panarin got in his second career fight, facing off with Charlie McAvoy. The Bread Man remains an elite fantasy option for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Leads offense in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sticking in Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Won't be moved without huge return•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Good to go Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Spotted at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...