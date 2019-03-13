Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Back in point column

Panarin registered a power-play assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Boston.

Panarin finally got back into the point column after he was pointless in four games. The 27-year-old was able to run his point total up to 74 in 67 games, and is on pace to set a new career high that currently sits at 82. Perhaps most surprising was the fact that Panarin got in his second career fight, facing off with Charlie McAvoy. The Bread Man remains an elite fantasy option for the rest of the season.