Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: All systems go
Atkinson (face) is "fine" Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports. As a result, expect him to play against the visiting Blues on Saturday.
Atkinson was a last-second scratch against the Jets on Thursday, as he took a puck to the face during warmups, but all signs point to the crafty forward suiting up against the Notes. Atkinson is sitting at 50 points (28 goals, 22 assists) through 48 games this season, with the total including five game-winning tallies, two goals shorthanded and another nine on the man advantage.
