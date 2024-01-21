Atkinson scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The veteran winger did his best to rally his team from a 5-2 deficit heading into the second intermission. Atkinson helped set up Tyson Foerster for a tally early in the third period before tipping home a Rasmus Ristolainen point shot a few minutes later, but that was as close as the Flyers got to tying things up. Atkinson is heating up, producing a four-game point streak in which he's racked up four goals and seven points, but on the season he's managed just 12 goals and 25 points in 45 contests.