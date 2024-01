Atkinson provided an assist and fired seven shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Atkinson didn't do much in December, picking up four helpers, 36 shots and an even plus-minus rating over 13 appearances. The 34-year-old has remained in a middle-six role despite his goal drought reaching 21 contests. For the year, he's at 18 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 36 appearances.