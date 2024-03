Atkinson will be back in the lineup in Boston on Saturday, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Atkinson has been a healthy scratch the last two games. He will replace Bobby Brink in the lineup, as Brink struggled in the Flyers' 6-2 loss to Toronto. Atkinson is pointless in his last 15 games, managing only 22 shots on goal. The former 41-goal scorer has only 13 goals and 15 assists in 62 appearances this season.