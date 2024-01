Atkinson will return to the lineup Saturday versus Calgary, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Atkinson was a healthy scratch Thursday as coach John Tortorella was not pleased with his game over the last six weeks. Atkinson has eight goals, 10 assists and 113 shots on goal in 37 games this season, but had only five assists in his past 20 games before the benching. Look for him to return to the second line, alongside Morgan Frost and Tyson Foerster.