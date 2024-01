Atkinson will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Columbus.

Atkinson had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 contests this season and got off to a great start in 2023-24 with eight goals and 12 points through 15 appearances. However, the 34-year-old forward is on a 22-game goal-scoring drought in which he's registered just six assists. Atkinson will probably draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Calgary, but in the meantime, Rhett Gardner will make his Flyers debut Thursday.