Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks

Atkinson is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 weeks with a sprained ankle, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

The Blue Jackets recalled Jacob Lilja from the minors in a corresponding move, so he'll likely have a regular spot in the lineup until Atkinson is ready to return. The 30-year-old winger will be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his recovery.

