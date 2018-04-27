Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Journeying to Worlds
Atkinson will play for Team USA in the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championships, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Atkinson pieced together a solid 2017-18 campaign when healthy, notching 46 points -- 24 goals and 22 assists -- along with 231 shots on goal and a career-best plus-19 rating over 65 contests. Still just 28 years old, Atkinson will travel to Denmark in the offseason before beginning the first year of a seven-year extension with the Blue Jackets during 2018-19.
