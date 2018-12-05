Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Keeps cannon operator employed
Atkinson recorded a hat trick in Tuesday's 9-6 home loss to the Flames.
Atkinson's hat trick was particularly impressive considering all three tallies took place during 5-on-5 play, and he was able to convert three of five shots amid the scoring barrage. The guileful top-line winger has been on an absolute tear since returning from an illness on Nov. 10, as he's recorded 13 goals and six assists in the last 11 games. Atkinson will look to stretch his point streak to 12 straight contests when the Blue Jackets head to Philadelphia for Thursday's road game against the Flyers.
More News
