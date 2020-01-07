Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Remains out Monday
Atkinson (ankle) will not suit up for Monday's contest in Los Angeles, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Atkinson was a game-time decision for Monday's contest but will now miss his eighth straight game. The 5-foot-8 winger has nine goals and 21 points in 35 contests this season. There's a chance he could make his return for Tuesday's game in Anaheim.
