Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still not ready
Atkinson (ankle) will not suit up for Saturday's tilt in Vegas, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Atkinson will miss his 11th game with his ankle injury but it appears that his return is near. The 30-year-old winger has 21 points this season and should slot back into a top-six role upon his return.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still recovering•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Not ready Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Back in action•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Remains out Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Trending toward game-time call•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.