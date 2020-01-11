Play

Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Still not ready

Atkinson (ankle) will not suit up for Saturday's tilt in Vegas, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Atkinson will miss his 11th game with his ankle injury but it appears that his return is near. The 30-year-old winger has 21 points this season and should slot back into a top-six role upon his return.

