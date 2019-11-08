Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Supplies power-play helper

Atkinson recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Atkinson provided the assist on Emil Bemstrom's first NHL goal, which tied the game at two in the second period. Atkinson has struggled a bit with eight points in 16 games this year, after posting 41 goals and 69 points in 80 appearances in 2018-19. Half of Atkinson's points have come on the man advantage.