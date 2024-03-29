Sillinger scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was a goal scorer's goal. Sillinger dropped to a knee for a one-timer on a 3-on-1 rush in the second period that pushed the score to 2-1 in favor of Columbus. The points Thursday snapped a nine-game point drought and a 12-game goal slump. Sillinger isn't a consistent scorer yet, but we all need to remember he's only 20 years old.