Severson scored a goal, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Severson has been a bright spot recently, earning a goal and two assists over his last four outings. He opened the scoring Friday, but the Blue Jackets couldn't build off of it. Severson has seven goals, 22 points, 70 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 55 contests in his first season with Columbus.