Severson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Severson has warmed up on the Blue Jackets' road trip, collecting four points over his last three games following a six-game slump. The 29-year-old defenseman set up a Yegor Chinakhov tally Sunday that broke up Joey Daccord's shutout bid. Severson has 16 points, 42 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 34 appearances in his first campaign with Columbus, serving in a top-four role regularly.
