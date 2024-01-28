Severson logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Severson has picked up three points over his last two games, and he's done that in a variety of situations. The 29-year-old helped out on a shorthanded tally by Alexandre Texier in the second period of Saturday's game. Severson is up to 15 points, 40 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 33 appearances this season. He should continue to see top-four minutes and some power-play time.