Severson provided two goals and three shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Severson sniped two markers early in the game - including the game-winning goal - to give his team a 3-0 lead that would not be relinquished. It was the ninth goal on the season for Severson as he also added three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in 21:53 of ice time. The 29-year-old defenseman now has six points - three goals and three assists - in his last nine games.
