Severson (oblique) will be back in the lineup Saturday versus Toronto, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Severson missed 15 games with the injury. He will replace Jake Bean in the lineup and is expected to see second unit power-play time. Severson had two goals and three points in his last three games before getting hurt, giving him three goals and five assists in 19 games this season.
