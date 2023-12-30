Severson notched two assists in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

His breakout pass to catch Toronto on a bad line change led to a Brendan Gaunce tally in the second period, and Severson then set up Johnny Gaudreau for the OT winner. The points were the first for Severson in three games since returning from an oblique injury, but even with Zach Werenski (ankle) now on IR, he didn't see any meaningful power-play time Friday as Ivan Provorov handled duties on the first unit instead. Without ice time on the man advantage, Severson's fantasy value is limited.