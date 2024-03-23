Tarasov is on track to guard the road net versus Vegas on Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Tarasov gave up more than three goals for the first time in nine starts Tuesday, as the Red Wings put four past him on 26 shots in a 4-3 loss. Tarasov is 7-9-3 with a 3.20 GAA and a .903 save percentage, as he has taken over the reins as the No. 1 netminder in Columbus. The Golden Knights are averaging 3.16 goals, 14th in the NHL.