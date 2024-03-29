Tarasov made 33 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

The Jackets netminder of the future played a strong game, but he was up against slim odds to win. The Blue Jackets are 0-10-5 in Pittsburgh since a 2-1 win on Nov. 13, 2015. Yes, you read that right. Tarasov will be in the record books as the goalie who was in net when Evgeni Malkin hit the 20-goal mark for the 15th time in the NHL, and for being the twinetender in the game when Sidney Crosby reached 1,580 points which moved him into 11th in NHL history.