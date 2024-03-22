Merzlikins will get the starting nod on the road against Colorado on Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has not been sharp in two of his last three starts, giving up three goals on four shots in Montreal on Mar. 12 and allowing six goals on 27 shots to Winnipeg on Sunday. Overall, Merzlikins is 12-15-8 with a 3.33 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He has another tough matchup as the Avalanche lead the NHL with 258 goals in 69 games.