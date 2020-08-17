Merzlikins (undisclosed) will once again be scratched versus the Lightning for Game 4 on Monday.

Even if fully fit, Merzlikins was unlikely to see much in terms of ice time, though he was given a start during the play-in round against Toronto. Still, with starter Joonas Korpisalo still rolling, coach John Tortorella was unlikely to make another netminding change any time soon. It will be Matiss Kivlenieks who slots in as the No. 2 option Monday.