Merzlikins (lower body) is expected to be fully healthy by late April, but he has elected not to play for Latvia at the IIHF World Championship in May, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The netminder is coming off the worst season of his NHL career, and his focus this offseason is going to be on getting stronger, staying healthier and rebounding in 2023-24. "I have May, June, July, August and a little bit of September, plenty of time to get stronger and ready for the new season," Merzlikins said Sunday. "I'm going to stay all summer [in Columbus] and get myself ready." Barring a significant addition to the roster over the summer, Daniil Tarasov -- who had trouble staying healthy himself this year -- figures to be Merzlikins' main competition for the starting role with the Blue Jackets next season.