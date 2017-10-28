Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Confirmed starter Saturday
Korpisalo will start in goal Saturday against the Blues, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Korpisalo has played sparingly for the Blue Jackets in the early going of 2016-17, making just his third start of the season due to a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday. He will attempt to stave off a Blues attack that's notched a whopping 4.67 goals per game at home so far this season.
