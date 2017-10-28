Korpisalo will start in goal Saturday against the Blues, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Korpisalo has played sparingly for the Blue Jackets in the early going of 2016-17, making just his third start of the season due to a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday. He will attempt to stave off a Blues attack that's notched a whopping 4.67 goals per game at home so far this season.