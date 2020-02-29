Kivlenieks turned aside 10 of 11 shots after replacing Joonas Korpisalo midway through the second period during Friday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.

The goalie switch did nothing to light a spark under a sluggish Jackets squad, but Kivlenieks at least did his job. The 23-year-old will continue to back up Korpisalo until Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed) is ready to return to the ice.