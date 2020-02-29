Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Friday
Kivlenieks turned aside 10 of 11 shots after replacing Joonas Korpisalo midway through the second period during Friday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.
The goalie switch did nothing to light a spark under a sluggish Jackets squad, but Kivlenieks at least did his job. The 23-year-old will continue to back up Korpisalo until Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed) is ready to return to the ice.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Busy night in road loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Surprise starter Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Emergency recall Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Another OTL against Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.