Duchene scored an empty-net goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series.

He lit the lamp in three straight games as the Jackets completed a historic sweep of the Presidents' Trophy winners. Duchene heads into the second round with an impressive three goals and seven points in four games, and Columbus fans should have few regrets now about the price GM Jarmo Kekalainen paid to acquire him at the trade deadline.