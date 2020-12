Del Zotto will attend the Blue Jackets' training camp on a professional tryout offer, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Del Zotto appeared in 49 games with the Ducks last season, posting 15 points and a plus-5 rating while averaging 18:43 of ice time per contest. If he's able to earn a contract during training camp, Del Zotto will likely be nothing more than a rotational depth option for Columbus in 2020-21, so he won't be a useful fantasy option.