Laine (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Kings, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Laine has five goals, seven points, 36 shots on net and 13 blocked shots in 16 appearances this season. Mathieu Olivier, who was initially projected to be scratched, will be in the lineup Tuesday instead.
