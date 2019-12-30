Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Lights lamp in loss
Dubois scored his 13th goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Dubois' goal gave Columbus a two-goal lead with less than two minutes remaining in the second period, but the hosts would be outscored 2-0 over the final 20 minutes before falling short in a shootout. Despite the loss, Dubois continued his assault on the scoresheet and has seven points in his last six games. At just 21 years of age, Dubois is a valuable fantasy asset in all formats, even if his sophomore point production is lagging behind the pace he set as a rookie.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Quietly scraping frost off game•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ends goal drought with game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two points in Ottawa•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Earns power-play helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: On four-game point streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Huge night in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.