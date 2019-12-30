Dubois scored his 13th goal of the season in a 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Dubois' goal gave Columbus a two-goal lead with less than two minutes remaining in the second period, but the hosts would be outscored 2-0 over the final 20 minutes before falling short in a shootout. Despite the loss, Dubois continued his assault on the scoresheet and has seven points in his last six games. At just 21 years of age, Dubois is a valuable fantasy asset in all formats, even if his sophomore point production is lagging behind the pace he set as a rookie.