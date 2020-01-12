Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Notches 15th goal
Dubois scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Dubois stretched the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-0 in the second period. The 21-year-old has been strong with two goals and five helpers in six games since the start of 2020. He's at 15 goals, 34 points and 109 shots on goal through 46 contests this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Shakes apple tree•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Quietly scraping frost off game•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Ends goal drought with game-winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois: Two points in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.