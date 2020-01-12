Dubois scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Dubois stretched the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-0 in the second period. The 21-year-old has been strong with two goals and five helpers in six games since the start of 2020. He's at 15 goals, 34 points and 109 shots on goal through 46 contests this season.