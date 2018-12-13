Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes against Kings

Bobrovsky will defend the cage at home versus Los Angeles on Thursday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky is being given every opportunity to work his way out of his current slump, as he returns to the crease after getting the hook versus Washington on Saturday. In his previous four outings, the Russian netminder is 1-3-0 with an abysmal 5.52 GAA and .819 save percentage. If he can't right the ship soon, the 30-year-old could find himself watching from the bench in favor of Joonas Korpisalo for a few games.