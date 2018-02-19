Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Unable to tame surging Penguins
Bobrovsky surrendered five goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 5-2 home loss to the Penguins.
The Blue Jackets are a mess right now, having lost eight of their past 10 games and sinking to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Bobrovsky actually made some highlight-reel saves in this latest contest -- including his denial of Kris Letang right on the doorstep -- and he's going to need a lot more help from his blueliners to avoid similar clunkers in the future. Columbus has allowed 30-plus shots in half of Bob's outings since the calendar flipped to 2018.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In net against Penguins•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Suffers tough loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Turns aside 29 in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set for battle in borough•
-
Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Makes 34 saves in Saturday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...