Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky: Unable to tame surging Penguins

Bobrovsky surrendered five goals on 23 shots in Sunday's 5-2 home loss to the Penguins.

The Blue Jackets are a mess right now, having lost eight of their past 10 games and sinking to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Bobrovsky actually made some highlight-reel saves in this latest contest -- including his denial of Kris Letang right on the doorstep -- and he's going to need a lot more help from his blueliners to avoid similar clunkers in the future. Columbus has allowed 30-plus shots in half of Bob's outings since the calendar flipped to 2018.