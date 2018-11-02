Blue Jackets' Seth Jones: Scores on lone shot
Jones scored a goal with his lone shot on target during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Jones scored his second goal of the year to help Columbus pick up the win on Thursday night.The defender has gotten off to a slow start through his first five games after returning from injury, but he's averaging close to three shots on goal a game. If he continues to shoot it's only a matter of time before his point total improves.
