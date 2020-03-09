Gavrikov recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

The Russian blueliner has posted five helpers in his last nine games. Gavrikov is up to 18 points, 81 shots, 92 blocked shots and 79 hits through 69 contests in his rookie year. A sixth-round pick from 2015, the 24-year-old Gavrikov could be an essential piece of the Blue Jackets' defense corps for years to come.