Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov: Solid start to season
Gavrikov is still looking for his first NHL point but has seven shots, seven hits and five blocked shots through five games.
The 23-year-old is coming off his best game yet, posting a plus-2 rating with two shots, two hits and two blocks in Wednesday's win over the Stars. Gavkirov has seized the No. 6 spot on the Jackets' blue line, and while a lack of power-play time limits his fantasy upside, coach John Tortorella is already trusting him with a regular shift at even strength.
