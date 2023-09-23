Chinakhov missed his third straight day of training camp Saturday because of a back strain, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Chinakhov is regarded as being day-to-day. He had four goals and 13 points in 30 outings with Columbus last season. Chinakhov also scored three goals and eight points in seven outings with AHL Cleveland.
