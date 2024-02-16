Chinakhov (upper body) is set to play Saturday against San Jose, according to Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch.

Chinakhov missed Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa because of the injury. He has 14 goals, 24 points and 82 shots in 40 contests this season. Chinakhov's projected to play on the second line alongside Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko.