Chinakhov (upper body) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Coby Maeir of the 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Chinakhov left Tuesday's matchup with Montreal after playing just 4:57 of ice time and now could be in danger of missing out Thursday. The 23-year-old winger has managed just one point in his last eight outings but should still have enough time to reach the 20-goal threshold with four more tallies.