Chinakhov (upper body) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Coby Maeir of the 1st Ohio Battery reports.
Chinakhov left Tuesday's matchup with Montreal after playing just 4:57 of ice time and now could be in danger of missing out Thursday. The 23-year-old winger has managed just one point in his last eight outings but should still have enough time to reach the 20-goal threshold with four more tallies.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Nets both goals in loss•