Chinakhov won't return to Saturday's game against Tampa Bay because of an upper-body injury.
Chinakhov recorded one hit in 8:40 of ice time before exiting the contest. Going into Saturday's action, he had 14 goals and 24 points in 39 outings in 2023-24. If Chinakhov isn't available for Tuesday's game in Ottawa, then Kirill Marchenko might serve in an expanded role, and Emil Bemstrom is likely to draw back into the lineup.
